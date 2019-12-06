On Wednesday, after Senator Kamala Harris became the latest Democratic presidential candidate to drop out of the race, following Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Joe Sestak, Gov. Mark Sanford, Beto O’Rourke, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak offered some priceless advice for candidates who had gotten too big for their breeches.

Sajak tweeted: “Wouldn’t it be refreshing to hear someone drop out of the Presidential primaries and say, ‘I realized I didn’t have a snowball’s chance in Hell?’”

Wouldn’t it be refreshing to hear someone drop out of the Presidential primaries and say, “I realized I didn’t have a snowball’s chance in Hell?” — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 4, 2019

The day before, Sajak had joked, “It is with deep regret that I announce the end of my Presidential campaign. Many thanks to my supporters. Rest assured that I will carry on with the people’s work. #DontExpectRefundsOfDonations.”

It is with deep regret that I announce the end of my Presidential campaign. Many thanks to my supporters. Rest assured that I will carry on with the people’s work. #DontExpectRefundsOfDonations — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 3, 2019

Sajak’s lance has been bursting Democrats and leftists’ bubbles for years now; in late November, having taken notice of the unhinged climate alarmists on the Left who have decided to avoid having children in order to save the planet, offered his own hilarious solution for the problem. Sajak tweeted, “In order to save our planet, I’m asking everyone in America who’s 73-years-old or older to join me in pledging not to have any more children.”

In order to save our planet, I’m asking everyone in America who’s 73-years-old or older to join me in pledging not to have any more children. #SignThePledge — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 25, 2019

In June 2019, Sajak issued another succinct, immortal tweet, this time targeting Democrats as he sat suffering through the Democratic presidential debate. He wrote, “This could be worse. It could be a dinner party and I could be there.”

In October 2017, in the wake of the plethora of uninformed opinions offered by self-important celebrities in response to the horrific Las Vegas massacre, he tweeted, “OK, let me explain this again: We’re celebs. We’re wiser & more empathetic than you. We are famous. Please take our opinions more seriously.”

Here are some other examples of Sajak pointedly targeting the Left:

Looking forward to next awards show/lecture.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 10, 2017

Nobody abhors violence more than Hollywood, and nobody does more to glorify it.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 12, 2017

I wonder if the celebrities who moved out of the country will return for the demonstrations?

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 18, 2017

Unhappy about results of last week’s People’s Choice Awards. Thinking of breaking Starbucks windows & trashing limos.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 21, 2017

Changing the world one screamed obscenity at a time.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 23, 2017

“Alexa, turn on CNN. I want to hear the news.” “You’ll have to pick one or the other.”

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) July 7, 2017

Does anyone have thinner skins than the “tough” news media?

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 13, 2017

At the end of 2018, Sajak mocked CNN, tweeting, “Easy fix for CNN: change name to Current Narrative Network. My work here is done.”

Easy fix for CNN: change name to Current Narrative Network. My work here is done.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 30, 2018

Sajak is on the board of trustees at Hillsdale College, has written for Human Events and served on the board of directors for the Claremont Institute.

He may be 73, but his wit is ageless.