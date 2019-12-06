https://dailycaller.com/2019/12/06/patriots-impeachment-weekly-wrap-up-week-6/

Just hours after the first hearing ended in the House Judiciary Committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially called on Chairman Jerry Nadler to proceed with drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi made the announcement in a Thursday morning news conference, arguing that the president’s behavior had left the Democrats no choice.

Pelosi’s announcement followed a full day of hearings directed by Nadler and featuring the testimony of four academic witnesses who addressed the history of and justifications for impeachment.

As always, the Daily Caller wades through the most recent stories to break down the most important details and new information.

The key players:

  • Jerry Nadler, who controlled Wednesday’s hearing despite appearing to have some difficulty staying awake throughout.
  • George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley was the lone academic witness to advise against a rushed and partisan impeachment. He called for civility and rational discourse — and even noted that Trump’s behavior warranted further and more thorough investigation — but received angry threats anyway.
  • Stanford University professor Pamela Karlan took some heat for invoking Barron Trump’s name during her impassioned testimony against the president. In an attempt to illustrate the fact that the Constitution prohibits nobility, Karlan said that the president could “name his son ‘Barron’ but he cannot make him a baron.”
  • Nancy Pelosi let loose on reporter James Rosen after he asked whether she hated the president. Worth noting: In 1998, during the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, Pelosi claimed that Republicans were only going forward with the process because they were “paralyzed by hatred.”

The White House response:

  • President Trump was quick to offer his thoughts on Twitter, calling on Democrats to hurry up and get it over with.
  • White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham echoed the president’s sentiments, adding, “@SpeakerPelosi & the Democrats should be ashamed. @realDonaldTrump has done nothing but lead our country – resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments.”

The hot takes:

  • First lady Melania Trump fired back at impeachment witness Pamela Karlan over invoking Barron’s name during her testimony.
  • Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham unloaded on Pelosi over the decision to proceed with articles of impeachment from the House. “Salem witches got better deals than this,” he tweeted.
  • Republican Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, who disputed Nadler’s claims that he came to the decision to impeach over time and with much consideration. “This isn’t about the truth. He’s wanted to impeach @realDonaldTrump for months,” he tweeted.
  • Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan drew a stark comparison between what President Trump would be counting while Speaker Pelosi was counting impeachment votes.
  • Nancy Pelosi, during a CNN town hall event just hours after she called for the House to draft articles of impeachment, scolded host Jake Tapper for asking questions about impeachment. “Can we not have any more questions about impeachment?” she asked, attempting to change the subject and discuss her recent trip to Spain.
  • House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff claimed that the testimony thus far was proof that Trump “doesn’t give a shit” about America.

Public response:

The continued push toward impeachment has not appeared to damage Trump’s approval rating. In fact, his daily approval rating ticked up to 52%, the highest it has been since late September, the morning Pelosi announced the move to draft articles of impeachment.

Check back next week for the latest up-to-the-minute information, commentary and related content.

RELATED CONTENT:

Adam Schiff Says Trump ‘Doesn’t Give A Sh*t About What’s Good For Our Country’

Nancy Pelosi: Bill Clinton Was Impeached ‘For Being Stupid’

Jonathan Turley Calls For Civility In Impeachment Hearing — Gets Threats Instead

Leading House Democrat Says Constituents Aren’t Focused On Impeachment

Abby Huntsman Is ‘Amazed At How Poorly’ Democrats Are Handling Impeachment

‘Who The Hell Are You, Lady?!’ — Kellyanne Conway Heats Up Over Pamela Karlan’s Testimony

‘Salem Witches Got Better Deals’: Lindsey Graham Unloads On Pelosi Over Impeachment

‘Don’t Mess With Me’: Nancy Pelosi Snaps At Reporter Who Asked If She Hates Trump

Rep. Gohmert Warns, ‘Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Go To Harvard Or Stanford Law School’

Mitch McConnell Poured Salt In Nancy Pelosi’s Impeachment Wound — Watch His Floor Speech On How The Senate Is Capitalizing Off Democrats’ ‘Political Theater’

‘I’m Going To Live In The Present’: Swalwell Blows Off Nadler’s 1998 Impeachment Warnings

Pamela Karlan Seems To Offer Backhanded Apology To Melania For Invoking Barron Trump’s Name In Impeachment Hearing

GOP’s Impeachment Witness Attacks ‘Bribery’ And ‘Obstruction’ Narratives, Accuses Democrats Of Abusing Power

‘I Voted Against Him’: Witness Admits He Doesn’t Like Trump, Then Blasts Impeachment

Jerry Nadler Claims The Facts On Trump Impeachment Are ‘Undisputed’

Trump Says No To Impeachment Hearing

Meghan McCain Asks If Trump Committed A Crime, Gets The Runaround From Amy Klobuchar

Collins Fires Back At Nadler Deadline, Slams ‘Hurried And Partisan’ Impeachment

‘The Cake Is Baked’: David Urban Says Impeachment In The House Is A ‘Foregone Conclusion’

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...