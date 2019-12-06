Just hours after the first hearing ended in the House Judiciary Committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially called on Chairman Jerry Nadler to proceed with drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi made the announcement in a Thursday morning news conference, arguing that the president’s behavior had left the Democrats no choice.

BREAKING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she has instructed House Democrats to draw up articles of impeachment of Pres. Donald Trump. Watch her full remarks: https://t.co/VJApYr9Gs8 pic.twitter.com/xgzE8bCqdD — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 5, 2019

Pelosi’s announcement followed a full day of hearings directed by Nadler and featuring the testimony of four academic witnesses who addressed the history of and justifications for impeachment.

The key players:

Jerry Nadler, who controlled Wednesday’s hearing despite appearing to have some difficulty staying awake throughout.

OOPS: Sleepy Jerry Nadler got caught dozing off as he chaired House Democrats’ #ImpeachmentHearing.???????? Sound on! ???????? pic.twitter.com/wvz9DhCuQC — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 4, 2019

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley was the lone academic witness to advise against a rushed and partisan impeachment. He called for civility and rational discourse — and even noted that Trump’s behavior warranted further and more thorough investigation — but received angry threats anyway.

My call for greater civility and dialogue may have been the least successful argument I made to the committee. Before I finished my testimony, my home and office were inundated with threatening messages and demands that I be fired from GW. https://t.co/X3wsqPTZBj — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 5, 2019

Stanford University professor Pamela Karlan took some heat for invoking Barron Trump’s name during her impassioned testimony against the president. In an attempt to illustrate the fact that the Constitution prohibits nobility, Karlan said that the president could “name his son ‘Barron’ but he cannot make him a baron.”

Pamela Karlan Mentions Barron Trump During Impeachment Hearing. https://t.co/ceqa5EAUZr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 5, 2019

Nancy Pelosi let loose on reporter James Rosen after he asked whether she hated the president. Worth noting: In 1998, during the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, Pelosi claimed that Republicans were only going forward with the process because they were “paralyzed by hatred.”

Q: “Do you hate the president?”@SpeakerPelosi: “I don’t hate anybody…As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone…So, don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.” Full video: https://t.co/l9peY9RTzl pic.twitter.com/zpqUaCcVrS — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2019

The White House response:

President Trump was quick to offer his thoughts on Twitter, calling on Democrats to hurry up and get it over with.

The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

…..trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to “Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham echoed the president’s sentiments, adding, “@SpeakerPelosi & the Democrats should be ashamed. @realDonaldTrump has done nothing but lead our country – resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments.”

.@SpeakerPelosi & the Democrats should be ashamed. @realDonaldTrump has done nothing but lead our country – resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments. ???????? We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 5, 2019

The hot takes:

First lady Melania Trump fired back at impeachment witness Pamela Karlan over invoking Barron’s name during her testimony.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham unloaded on Pelosi over the decision to proceed with articles of impeachment from the House. “Salem witches got better deals than this,” he tweeted.

Glad to see @SpeakerPelosi is “keeping her word” to be thoughtful and prayerful about impeachment. One day after hearings involving law professors giving their opinions she is directing Articles of Impeachment be drafted. Salem witches got better deals than this. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 5, 2019

Republican Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, who disputed Nadler’s claims that he came to the decision to impeach over time and with much consideration. “This isn’t about the truth. He’s wanted to impeach @realDonaldTrump for months,” he tweeted.

Jerry Nadler’s record: – Campaigned for Judiciary chairman saying he’s best for impeachment

– Voted to impeach the President back in July

– Told CNN the evidence is “damning” before hearings began This isn’t about the truth. He’s wanted to impeach @realDonaldTrump for months. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 4, 2019

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan drew a stark comparison between what President Trump would be counting while Speaker Pelosi was counting impeachment votes.

.@SpeakerPelosi is counting impeachment votes. Here’s what President Trump is counting: -266k new jobs

-54k in manufacturing

-Unemployment at 50 yr low

-Wages up 3% Less taxes and regulation, more freedom for you and your family. Get gov’t out of the way, and the economy booms. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 6, 2019

Nancy Pelosi, during a CNN town hall event just hours after she called for the House to draft articles of impeachment, scolded host Jake Tapper for asking questions about impeachment. “Can we not have any more questions about impeachment?” she asked, attempting to change the subject and discuss her recent trip to Spain.

Nancy Pelosi Scolds CNN’s Jake Tapper For Asking About Impeachment https://t.co/6ePOeyFppB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 6, 2019

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff claimed that the testimony thus far was proof that Trump “doesn’t give a shit” about America.

Adam Schiff: Impeachment testimony shows Trump “doesn’t give a shit” about what’s good for the country https://t.co/ZF4e3qNyZl pic.twitter.com/1HqYToNIXV — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2019

Public response:

The continued push toward impeachment has not appeared to damage Trump’s approval rating. In fact, his daily approval rating ticked up to 52%, the highest it has been since late September, the morning Pelosi announced the move to draft articles of impeachment.

Trump’s Approval Rating Ticks Up In The Face Of Latest Impeachment Hearing. https://t.co/AaZcY60s4p — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 6, 2019

