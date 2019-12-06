On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed her colleagues in the Democratic Party to proceed with drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump, she didn’t want to talk about it anymore.

“Can we not have any more questions about impeachment?” she said Thursday night during a town hall televised from Washington, D.C. on CNN.

But audience members and host Jake Tapper kept talking about it, asking about it.

That miffed Pelosi.

“Let me tell you about Spain,” she said, abruptly changing the subject when she was asked again about impeachment. “I don’t mind questions about [the impeachment], but to ask me questions through the prism of the White House is like, what?”

Pelosi said she was proceeding with impeachment for the good of the country.

“This isn’t about politics at all,” Pelosi said. “This is about patriotism. It’s not about partisanship. It’s about honoring our oath of office. This is the first president that has committed all of these things as the constitutional experts said yesterday. Nobody has ever even come close. Not Richard Nixon even came close to his dishonoring his own oath of office.”

Then she claimed it won’t hurt Democrats next election.

“I don’t think that the 2020 election is going to ride on this,” Pelosi said. “I can’t answer for the Republicans. They have taken an oath to Donald Trump.”

The Speaker also dismissed the impeachment of President Clinton as “stupid.” (He was impeached after committing perjury and later lost his law license for lying under oath.)

“They impeached Bill Clinton for personal indiscretion and misrepresenting about it,” Pelosi said. “Some of these same people are saying, ‘Oh, [Trump’s alleged offense] doesn’t rise to impeachment.’ But right there, impeaching Bill Clinton for being stupid in terms of something like that.”

“I mean, I love him,” Pelosi added about Clinton. “I think he was a great president, but being stupid in terms of that and what would somebody do not to embarrass their family?”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’d have no regrets if exit polls showed in 2020 that pursuing impeachment helped reelect President Trump: “This isn’t about politics at all. This is about patriotism… honoring our oath of office.” #PelosiTownHall https://t.co/o0WqBlGMWa pic.twitter.com/8yq8a67rS8 — CNN (@CNN) December 6, 2019

