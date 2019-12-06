House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed on Thursday night that “civilization” was at stake in the upcoming 2020 presidential elections when asked about the possibility that President Donald Trump could win re-election.

“Let’s not even contemplate that,” Pelosi said. “The damage that this administration has done to America, America’s a great country. We can sustain. Two terms, I don’t know.”

“Civilization as we know it today is at stake in the next election, and certainly, our planet,” Pelosi later added.

pic.twitter.com/dlRVT4Nh71 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 6, 2019

Earlier in the CNN town hall event, Pelosi snapped at CNN’s Jake Tapper for asking her questions about impeachment, which comes of the same day that she announced that she was advancing the Democrats’ efforts to impeach Trump.

“Would you be willing to testify if it meant that people you want to hear from such as Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, or John Bolton, the former national security adviser, would also have to testify?” Tapper asked. “If there’s some sort of deal cut, would you be willing to do so?”

“It has nothing to do, they should be testifying because they have been asked to testify by Congress,” Pelosi snapped back. “It isn’t a deal. It’s about a system of checks and balances.”

Growing annoyed, Pelosi continued, “Can we not have any more questions about impeachment?”

pic.twitter.com/g5aIefRXCb — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 6, 2019

During her press conference where she announced impeachment, Pelosi angrily snapped at a reporter who asked her if Democrats’ desire to impeach the president was driven by their hatred of him.

Here is the interaction that Pelosi had with Sinclair reporter James Rosen:

Rosen: Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker? Speaker? Speaker Pelosi: I don’t hate anybody. I don’t – I was raised in a Catholic house, we don’t hate anybody. Not anybody in the world. So don’t, don’t you accuse me of – Rosen: I did not accuse you. Speaker Pelosi: You did. You did. Rosen: I asked a question. Speaker Pelosi: You did. Rosen: Representative Collins yesterday suggested that the Democrats are doing this simply because they don’t like the guy – Speaker Pelosi: That has nothing to do with it. Let me just say this. Rosen: I think it’s an important point. Speaker Pelosi: I think the President is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our Dreamers, of which we are very proud. I think he’s in denial about the – about the climate crisis. However, that’s about the election. This is about the election – take it up in the election. This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the President’s violation of his oath of office.

And as a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is full of, a heart full of love and always pray for the President. And I still pray for the President. I pray for the President all the time. So, don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.

pic.twitter.com/x3wELO6WHo — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2019

This report has been updated to include additional information.