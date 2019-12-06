Two House Democrats who represent Trump districts voted against formalizing the House impeachment probe back in October.

Jeff Van Drew, 66, a freshman who represents New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, and Collin Peterson of Minnesota, 75, a conservative Democrat who represents Minnesota’s 7th District, were the only two lawmakers from either party to cross the aisle.

President Trump carried Rep. Collin Peterson’s district by nearly 31 points in 2016.

On Thursday Michigan Democrat Dan Kildee signaled he may abandon Pelosi’s sinking ship. Kildee said his constituents would prefer Congress to focus on “kitchen-table” issues rather than impeaching President Donald Trump.

There are 31 Democrats who will lose their election in November if they support Pelosi’s sham impeachment.

And now this…

Freshman Democrat Kendra Horn from Oklahoma is already 7-12 points underwater in her district.

And only 45% of voters in her district support the sham impeachment.

52% will vote against Kendra Horn if she supports Pelosi’s sham impeachment.

Via Brad Parscale:

Nancy Pelosi is marching members of her caucus off the plank and into the abyss. Impeachment is killing her freshman members and polling proves it. Here’s data on Rep. Kendra Horn (OK-5). More to come on other members soon. Say goodbye to your majority, Nancy! pic.twitter.com/5hsvB1phIb — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 5, 2019

The post Pelosi’s Folly: Another Freshman Democrat Underwater by 12 Points — 52% of District Will Vote Against Her If She Supports Sham Impeachment appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.