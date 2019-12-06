Abortion provider Planned Parenthood announced the launch of a seven-figure ad blitz this week, as part of its efforts to regain the annual $60 million in taxpayer funds it will not longer receive due to rule changes by the Trump administration.

What are the details?

CBS News reported the campaign is a “last ditch effort” by Planned Parenthood to overturn changes to the federal Title X family planning program, after the organization was forced to exit the program earlier this year due to new rules by the Department of Health and Human Services prohibiting taxpayer dollars from going to “programs where abortion is a method of family planning.”

Planned Parenthood announced Thursday that their new ads will target Republican Sens. Martha McSally (Ariz.), Cory Gardner (Colo.), and Thom Tillis (N.C.), and will encourage viewers to call the lawmakers’ offices “to demand they protect Title X in the devastating aftermath of the Trump administration’s gag rule.”

In a statement to CBS News, Planned Parenthood Action Fund director of federal advocacy media Sam Lau said, “Republican Senators are attacking access to affordable birth control and other vital reproductive health services by standing with the Trump administration’s dangerous gag rule.”

“Congress has the power to take action,” Lau continued, “and the American people want them to stop putting politics over their health and protect access to affordable health care.”

Dylan Lefler, campaign manager for Sen. McCally reacted to Planned Parenthood’s ad buys, telling Fox News, “Senator McSally is focused on providing access to actual health care for women all across Arizona, while Planned Parenthood is only focused on protecting their business model.”

“We expect every hysterical liberal special interest group in the country to invade Arizona with false, negative ads for the next year since they know it is a pivotal race to keep the Senate majority,” Lefler added.

Anything else?

In October, Planned Parenthood Votes, the abortion provider’s super PAC, unveiled plans to spend at least $45 million in an effort to help Democrats win the White House, flip the Senate, and retain a majority in the House of Representatives in 2020.