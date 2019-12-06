An on-duty New York City Police Department officer was injured by a razor blade that was inside of the sandwich he was eating in Queens on Thursday, police said.

According to the New York Post, the officer had purchased the sandwich at around 4:30 p.m. from Bon Appetit Specialty Food Store in Rockaway Park.

The plainclothes officer sustained a small cut in his mouth and subsequently went to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment.

The cop in question, a 24-year veteran, works in the NYPD counterterrorism bureau’s critical response command.

DNA was taken from the razor blade, and the Post reported that several officers were seen leaving the deli on Friday.

The NYPD is currently investigating how the razor blade got in the sandwich and whether it was put there intentionally to harm the officer.

Pat Lynch, president of the NYC Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association — a union representing police in the city — commented on the “sad state of affairs in our city.”

“Cops have to wonder whether we can safely eat a meal in the neighborhoods we protect,” he told the Post. “We cannot allow this disturbing incident to be swept under the rug. It must be investigated, and if it was anything other than an accident, those responsible need to be put behind bars.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also responded to the incident, tweeting, “To repeat: The NYPD has ZERO tolerance for acts of violence against our police officers. A sandwich bought at a Queens deli on Thurs. contained a razor blade that cut the inside of a @NYPDCT cop’s mouth. He’ll be OK, but a full investigation into this abhorrent act is underway.”

To repeat: The NYPD has ZERO tolerance for acts of violence against our police officers. A sandwich bought at a Queens deli on Thurs. contained a razor blade that cut the inside of a @NYPDCT cop’s mouth. He’ll be OK, but a full investigation into this abhorrent act is underway. pic.twitter.com/nljW9Er2Uw — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 6, 2019

But according to The Rockaway Times, which cited a source close to the investigation, video footage has led authorities to believe the razor may have ended up in the sandwich by accident.

The deli is fully cooperating with police, and offered its “deepest apologies” in a statement issued Friday.

“In our experience, the NYPD officers of the 100th and 101st precincts have been an examplary example of professionalism and service to not only our business but to our local community in the Rockaways, Queens, and New York City at large,” the statement said, according to WNBC. “If given the opportunity, the management of Bon Appetit would like to personally apologize to the officer and the rest of the local law enforcement community.”

The deli said it was “deeply concerned” by the incident.

“We use a variety of tools to prepare our food, but none should ever be found in any food item meant for customer consumption,” the statement added.

Bon Appetit said it had offered to provide to police surveillance footage that could be helpful to the investigation.

