Former vice president Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Castro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Buttigieg draws fresh scrutiny, attacks in sprint to Iowa MORE leads the Democratic field in a new national poll, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Castro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Buttigieg draws fresh scrutiny, attacks in sprint to Iowa MORE (I-Vt.), but all of the top-tier candidates had a slide in support.

Biden was supported by 19 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents while Sanders was supported by 14 in the Reuters/Ipsos survey published Thursday.

They were trailed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Castro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Buttigieg: Harris ‘deserves to be under anybody’s consideration’ for vice president MORE (D-Mass.), with 9 percent support, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCastro hits fundraising threshold for December debate On The Money: Congress races to beat deadline on shutdown | Trump asks Supreme Court to shield financial records from House Democrats | House passes bill to explicitly ban insider trading NYT editorial board calls on Buttigieg to disclose details of work at consulting firm MORE (D) with 6 percent and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg: Trump should be impeached Bloomberg releases gun control plan Bloomberg network used widely in finance directs to his campaign site: report MORE who made his debut in the poll with 4 percent.

The top for all saw a dip in support since the last Reuters/Ipsos poll. Biden’s support slipped by 2 points, Sanders’s support fell by 3 points, Warren’s support declined by 2 points and support for Buttigieg fell by 1 point.

Those numbers are also significantly lower than those in the RealClearPolitics national average of polls. In that average, Biden has 27.8 percent support, Sanders 15.6 percent, Warren 14.2 percent and Buttigieg comes in fourth at 11.4 percent.

Nearly one-third of those surveyed in the Reuters poll, 31 percent, said they still don’t know which candidate to support, the highest indecision level since the same poll in April.

Researchers surveyed 719 adults this week who identify as Democrats, independents and politically unaffiliated. It has a credibility interval of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The Iowa caucuses, the first national 2020 contests, will be held in less than two months on Feb. 3.

More than a dozen people are vying for the Democratic presidential nomination.