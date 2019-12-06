Radio host and author Delilah Rene shared how a conversation with country singer Rory Feek helped her cope with the death of her son Zach.

Roughly two years have passed since Delilah shared the heartbreaking news that her 18-year-old son Zach died by suicide.

The popular radio host has also lost another son, 16-year-old Sammy, who died from complications from sickle cell anemia in 2012.

Delilah, 59, has spent the last two years speaking out about teenage suicide and finished her book “One Heart at a Time,” which speaks to her life experiences.

During a taping for an episode of “The Dr. Oz Show” set to air on Friday, Delilah opened up about the pain of losing two sons, People reported.

Delilah has shared that at the time of Zach’s death, he was being treated for depression.

While the radio host has been reluctant to share specifics about which medications her son was taking, she told CBS News in a 2018 interview that she firmly believes her son’s medication was to blame for his suicidal thoughts and death.

The more that Delilah researched the medication her son had been taking, the angrier she became.

“I went into a rage when I started doing the research on the medicine I told you that he was given,” Delilah told Dr. Oz, according to People.

But hope from a country singer who has been through tragedy himself helped calm the storm in Delilah’s heart.

“There’s a man named Rory Feek who is a country songwriter who lost his wife to cancer,” Delilah said. “He called me, and he said, ‘Delilah, your boys are much more a part of your future than they are of your past.’”

At first, Feek’s words did not sit well with the grieving mother.

“We share the same faith and I just, I was in this rage, and I said, ‘How can you say that? I don’t get to go to their weddings, I don’t get to see their babies, I don’t get to be a grandma, I don’t get to see them graduate, both of them,’” Delilah said.

“And he said, ‘Because you know where they are, and you know you’ll be with them in the future.’”

Delilah went on to speak about the final moments she shared with Zach before he passed, a story that hopefully will encourage families to talk to one another about teenage suicide.

