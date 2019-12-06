Congress struck a tentative bipartisan agreement to authorize 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all federal workers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The potentially historic deal, which will go into a must-pass annual defense policy bill, includes a provision that would allow 2.1 million civilians who work for the government across the country to take paid leave to care for a new baby after birth, adoption or the initiation of foster care, the Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

Under current law, military service members can take up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a new child, while civilian federal employees get 12 weeks leave without pay. Civilian employees are paid during that 12-week period by using accrued annual or sick leave.

Lawmakers are awaiting a cost estimate from the Congressional Budget Office. Supporters contend the program would save money on recruiting and retention.

To become law, the language in the bill would need a sign-off from leadership of both chambers of Congress and the chair and ranking members of the House and Senate Armed Services committees; signatures from a majority of members of Congress in charge negotiating the deal; and approval by a floor vote, The Hill reported.