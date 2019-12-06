Oh gosh.

This wasn’t supposed to happen.

This was supposed to be Pelosi’s week to shine!

On Thursday Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats will move ahead on impeachment of President Trump for not giving away US taxpayer dollars quick enough to one of the world’s most corrupt nations. Democrats believe this is grounds for impeachment.

Hmm.

Earlier this week Rudy Giuliani met with Ukrainian officials to discuss the misuse of US funds in Ukraine and the creation of a group to fight corruption in the country.

Rudy Giuliani and Andrey Derkach via Facebook

According to a Facebook post by Ukrainian independent lawmaker Andrey Derkach Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani recently flew to Kiev to discuss the creation of a group to fight corruption.

In October Ukrainian Parliamentarian Andrey (Andriy) Derkach revealed in a press conference that Joe Biden was paid $900,000 for lobbying efforts from Burisma Holdings in Ukraine.

And now this…

On Friday Rudy Giuliani tweeted out a “Shocking Disclosure!”

According to Rudy’s sources — Much of the $5.3 billion in US Aid Ukraine reported as misused was given to the embassy’s favored NGO’s.

At the time Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, witness for the Witchunt, was the Ambassador. That embassy directed the police not to investigate.

Shocking disclosure: Much of the $5.3B in US Aid Ukraine reported as misused was given to the embassy’s favored NGO’s. At the time Yovanovitch, witness for the Witchunt, was the Amb. That embassy directed the police not to investigate. Wonder why Obama forgot Art. 2, Sec. 3. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 6, 2019

Presidential Legal Obligations 101: Art 2, Sec. 3 of the US Constitution obligates the President to investigate and ask for investigations of corruption in countries we provide funds to. Who ever heard of a president being impeached for carrying out his constitutional mandate? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 6, 2019

It comes as a huge shock to Democrats that @realDonaldTrump will ask for investigations concerning violations of US laws & misused hard-earned tax payer dollars. It’s called his legal obligation under Article 2, Sec. 3 of the US Constitution. Ignored by Obama. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 6, 2019

