The man who shot and killed three people and injured seven more Friday morning at a Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, was a member of the Saudi military who was in aviation training at the base, according to CNN.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to the active shooter situation. Two deputies were shot in the gunfight, but both are expected to survive.

The shooting erupted inside a classroom building before 7 a.m. local time Friday morning. Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said the suspect used a handgun.

The shooting comes just days after a fatal shooting at Pearl Harbor naval shipyard in Hawaii. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly issued a statement:

“Our entire Navy and Marine Corps team is struck and deeply saddened by the attacks within our own naval family over the past several days, at Little Creek, Virginia last week, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, and today in Pensacola, Florida. These acts are crimes against all of us. Our prayers are with the families of the fallen and with the wounded. It is our solemn duty to find the causes of such tragic loss and ceaselessly work together to prevent them. Let us make concerted efforts to care for the families of those lost, and those wounded, visibly and not. Let us shepherd them through these first moments of despair, and make them, and our greater Naval family, whole and strong.”

The FBI is now working with the Saudi Arabian government to gain more information about the suspected shooter. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud said he has offered full cooperation “with the relevant American agencies to access all information that helps in revealing the circumstances of this incident.”

President Donald Trump expressed condolences to the families of those killed and those who were injured, and expressed his commitment to investigate the tragedy.

“I can tell you it’s a horrible thing that took place, and we’re getting to the bottom of it,” Trump said Friday. “All of the investigators are there now, and they’re studying it very closely. And a terrible thing, and our condolences go to the families and to everybody involved, including the wounded. We have some badly wounded people also. And we have to extend our condolences to them and we’ll be working with them all very closely.”