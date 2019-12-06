Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., accused President Donald Trump of caring more about himself than what’s good for the U.S.

His comments came in an interview posted by The New Yorker on Friday. Schiff is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which recently concluded its public hearings on the possible impeachment of Trump.

“The president doesn’t give a s*** about what’s good for our country, what’s good for Ukraine,” he said. “It’s all about what’s in it for him personally and for his re-election campaign.”

At the center of the impeachment inquiry is Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and whether the president held up military aid in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden, and son, Hunter, and their dealings with Ukraine.

Schiff expressed frustration with Republicans’ defense of Trump.

“This attack on truth always has seemed to me the most corrosive to our democracy, the idea that there’s no such thing as fact anymore,” he said. “Given you have witnesses say there was a quid pro quo and then members (who) hear that would say, ‘no one is saying there is a quid pro quo.’ It’s like, Did you just hear what the witness said?”