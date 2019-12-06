House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffWhite House adopts confident tone after Pelosi signals go on impeachment Democrats could introduce articles of impeachment next week The shifting impeachment positions of Jonathan Turley MORE (D-Calif.), a prominent figure in the impeachment inquiry, has said that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrumps light 97th annual National Christmas Tree Trump to hold campaign rally in Michigan ‘Don’t mess with Mama’: Pelosi’s daughter tweets support following press conference comments MORE “doesn’t give a shit about what’s good for our country.”

Schiff, in an interview with The New Yorker, cited the impeachment testimony of diplomat David Holmes, who said he was told that Trump did not care about Ukraine and only cared about “big stuff” like an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Castro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Buttigieg draws fresh scrutiny, attacks in sprint to Iowa MORE.

“That says it all,” Schiff told the magazine. “The President doesn’t give a shit about what’s good for our country, what’s good for Ukraine. It’s all about what’s in it for him personally and for his reelection campaign.”

The lawmaker said that this moment in Holmes’s testimony was a summary of the impeachment case.

“That is a perfect summary,” Schiff said, “of this whole scheme.”

Holmes testified in the probe that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandThe Memo: Will impeachment hurt Democrats or Trump? Trump vs. 130 years of civil service What Congress can’t get, the people can: Trump documents are damning and there are more to come MORE told him that Sondland specifically mentioned the the “Biden investigation.”

Schiff’s Intelligence panel this week released its report on the impeachment probe which found that Trump abused the power of his office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi ‘Don’t mess with Mama’: Pelosi’s daughter tweets support following press conference comments Bloomberg: Trump should be impeached On The Money: Congress races to beat deadline on shutdown | Trump asks Supreme Court to shield financial records from House Democrats | House passes bill to explicitly ban insider trading MORE (D-Calif.) said Thursday that she was “asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment” into Trump.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and blasted the impeachment inquiry as a “witch hunt.”