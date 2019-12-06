Naval Air Station Pensacola is a gun-free zone that does not recognize concealed carry permits for self-defense and requires all personal firearms to be locked in an armory.

A gunman opened fire at the air station on December 6, 2019, killing two and wounding numerous others.

A firearms policy for the station issued by Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, notes:

While federal and state laws differ widely on the subject, regulations pertaining to the registration, transportation, and storage of firearms on Naval Installations in the Mid-Atlantic area of responsibility are clear. According to the instruction, all hands share responsibility for adhering to regulations pertaining to the registration, transportation, and storage of firearms in the AOR.

The policy goes on to say that “state issued ‘concealed weapons permits’ are not recognized on any Navy installation.”

The policy leaves room for bringing a gun on base after obtaining approval from a commanding officer, but notes that such firearms “may only be stored in the installation’s armory.”

Moreover, during transport onto the installation, all firearms are to be “unloaded and secured with a trigger lock and ammunition must be carried in the farthest most possible location away from the firearm.”

Another shooting in a gun-free zone: Two murdered, at least 11 hospitalized, in shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida https://t.co/XdL8EgdzFP#2A @NRA @everytown — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) December 6, 2019

On November 5, 2009, thirteen innocents were shot and killed in the gun-free zone at Fort Hood, Texas. On April 2, 2014, three innocents were shot and killed in a second attack in the gun-free zone at Fort Hood.

On July 16, 2015, a gunman attacked military offices in Chattanooga, Tennessee, killing five innocents. CNN reported that the Chattanooga gunman killed four marines and one sailor.

