Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nine migrants after a human smuggler crashed his pickup truck through a Texas rancher’s gate. The driver managed to avoid arrest after fleeing into the brush.

Agents patrolling near Hebbronville, Texas, on November 28, received a notice about a human smuggling bailout on a ranch. Agents called for help from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter aircrew, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials. The smuggler crashed his pickup truck through the rancher’s gate causing extensive property damage.

The AMO aircrew carried out a search of the ranch and apprehended a group of migrants attempting to flee. Ground-based agents took custody of the nine migrants and identified them as illegal aliens from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. Agents were not able to find the human smuggler.

“Smugglers continue to target vulnerable individuals and utilize dangerous tactics to avoid detection/apprehension,” Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials stated. “Alien smuggling organizations have a blatant disregard for life, public safety and/or property. The recent end of catch and release, a practice that once released illegal aliens into the community while they waited for a hearing, is causing individuals to attempt to evade apprehension, at any cost.”

Agents transported the nine Central American migrants to the Border Patrol station where they underwent a comprehensive biometric background investigation.

Human smugglers frequently flee from Border Patrol agents attempting to avoid apprehension. These actions frequently lead to crashes that can cause injury or death to migrants and innocent civilian victims.

Most recently, the pursuit of a human smuggler which began in California and crossed into Arizona ended in a major crash that sent one innocent motorist to a hospital, Breitbart Texas reported. The chase resulted in the arrest of a previously convicted smuggler and the apprehension of four migrants.

The driver eventually exited Interstate 8 and collided with an uninvolved vehicle. The suspected human smuggler fled on foot and forced his way into an occupied home near the scene.

Agents entered the house and found the suspect hiding in a closet, officials said. They placed him under arrest. Officials reported the homeowners were unharmed.

The driver of the uninvolved civilian vehicle struck by the alleged human smuggler had to be taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

