Numerous reports about the mass shooting Friday morning at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida that left three killed and several wounded have identified the gunman, also reported dead, as a Saudi Arabian military pilot trainee. The reports say federal investigators are looking at terrorism as a motive.

AP excerpt: “A U.S. official says the Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related…”

CNN: “A member of the Saudi military training at US Naval Air Station in Pensacola is the suspected shooter in Friday’s incident, according to 5 US defense officials and another person familiar with the investigation,

A member of the Saudi military training at US Naval Air Station in Pensacola is the suspected shooter in Friday’s incident, according to 5 US defense officials and another person familiar with the investigation, @barbarastarrcnn and @davidgshortell report — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 6, 2019

NOTE: This article will be updated.

