RIYADH, Saudi Arabia—Nine weeks ago, the 15,000-seat stadium built specifically for the biggest prize fight of the year was nothing but a patch of desert. Six months from now, it will be a patch of desert again.

But for the brief time it exists, the Diriyah Arena will stand as a temporary monument to Saudi Arabia’s new and voracious ambition in global sports. And on Saturday night, far from Las Vegas or Madison Square Garden, it’s where Andy Ruiz, Jr. and Anthony Joshua will duke it out in a roughly $60 million rematch for the world heavyweight title.

How the highest-profile fight in boxing wound up in Saudi Arabia, an ultraconservative country with almost no boxing history, is a story that keeps replaying all over international sports: the intersection of promoters with a region so rich and so unburdened by Western-style regulation that it can deliver megaevents on short notice, all in the interest of burnishing its global image.

“Right now, you’ve just got to mention the Middle East and the fighters say, ‘How much?’” said Eddie Hearn, the fight’s British promoter.

Back in June, when Ruiz first upset Joshua in seven rounds at Madison Square Garden in New York, the possibility of bringing the rematch to Saudi Arabia was about as remote as Ruiz fighting George Foreman next. Ruiz’s camp was pushing for a venue in the U.S. Joshua’s camp was hoping for something a little closer to his native London. Hearn had set his sights on the 80,000-seat open-air stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

So even when he received a message, as he put it, “from one of the princes in Saudi Arabia,” Hearn brushed it off. He had tried and failed to organize fights here for years. “Because of our history of incomplete deals, I was probably a little bit rude to him,” Hearn said.

Except this time, Saudi Arabia was serious. The country had begun investing heavily in sports in late 2016 as part of Crown Prince

Mohammed bin Salman’s

sweeping plan to modernize the country and improve its image abroad, known as Vision 2030.

The Diriyah Arena, the venue for Saturday night’s fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz, Jr.





Photo:



Richard Heathcote/Getty Images





If anything, Saudi Arabia was late to the party compared with some of its neighbors. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar had been free-spending players on the global sports scene for over a decade. Now professional soccer, golf, tennis and cycling drop into the Gulf as if it were an extension of Europe—despite allegations that they are helping those countries mask their human-rights records. In the past month alone, Abu Dhabi hosted its 11th Formula One Grand Prix, Dubai put on its European Tour golf tournament, and Qatar celebrated nine years since winning the rights to host the 2022 soccer World Cup.

Amnesty International has a term for all of this: “sportswashing,” the practice of laundering a country’s reputation abroad through major events. A prize fight on the outskirts of the Saudi capital, it says, is no different.

Despite several reforms, Saudi Arabia remains a repressive regime that imposes strict limits on women’s rights, and uses torture and the death penalty to silence dissent. The country also drew international condemnation last year following the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi officials contend that they are simply trying to turn their country into a lavish destination for global sports.

Whatever its objectives, Saudi Arabia has found a willing ally in boxing after testing the waters with professional wrestling. Within a week of the initial message to Hearn, they had a deal for the rematch in the desert.

“We’ll get quizzed on sportswashing and human rights, etc., etc. For me, I have to deal with providing for my clients,” Hearn said. “And generally, in this sport, that means creating the biggest pot of money to stage a megafight.”

Boxing has never been shy about chasing that money, regardless of who was signing the checks. Hearn pointed out that two of the sport’s most famous fights, the Thrilla in Manila and the Rumble in the Jungle, were hosted by kleptocratic regimes in the Philippines and Zaire, respectively.

But since arriving in the Gulf, Joshua and Ruiz have both danced away from discussing anything outside the ring. At a news conference on Wednesday where the questions were asked exclusively by Hearn, the fighters spoke only about how glad they were to be here. Ruiz, wearing a New York Knicks jersey despite having recently won something, said he was prepared “to remake history.” Joshua called Saudi Arabia “the Mecca of boxing,” in the home of the actual Mecca.

Andy Ruiz, Jr. fought Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1.





Photo:



andrew couldridge/Reuters





The venue was no one’s first choice, least of all the American broadcaster, DAZN. Even pushing the fight close to midnight locally means that it isn’t expected to start until around 3:45 p.m. on the East Coast.

“It’s pretty well documented that we would have preferred a fight in the States,” said Joseph Markowski, an executive vice president. “But we’re a pragmatic business and we’re going to make the most of what we’ve got on Saturday afternoon.”

For many hosts, putting on one show like this fight would be enough for a while. For Saudi Arabia, it’s just a date on a schedule that could pass for a cable sports lineup. Like the Emirates and Qatar, Saudi has worked out that there are few things in sports that money can’t buy, so it might as well try to buy the rest. This is, after all, a country with plans for a $500 billion, Jetsons-style city on the Red Sea coast with a capacity to host even more events at the drop of a hat.

Just last month, Saudi hired two of the most expensive national soccer teams in the world for an exhibition match here, featuring Lionel Messi. Next week, it will also host a Saudi Aramco-sponsored tennis tournament in the boxing arena, headlined by Stan Wawrinka. Then, early next year, the organizers of the Tour de France will bring over a multistage bike race along with the Dakar Rally.

The common theme is that all of them jumped at the opportunity to cash in. Golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are among the few athletes to decline Saudi’s multimillion-dollar appearance fees for next year.

Boxing had no such qualms. The fighters landed in Riyadh to find a world of perks waiting for them. Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority, for example, had built them each individual gyms for their exclusive use during fight week. And Hearn is already planning for future events here, regardless of Saturday’s outcome. As far as he’s concerned, the equation is simple.

“There’s no fight fee in the world that’s going to compete with the potential money to bring major sporting events to this region,” Hearn said. “And every fighter will come.”

Write to Joshua Robinson at joshua.robinson@wsj.com