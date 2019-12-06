President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrumps light 97th annual National Christmas Tree Trump to hold campaign rally in Michigan ‘Don’t mess with Mama’: Pelosi’s daughter tweets support following press conference comments MORE on Friday said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reviewing water efficiency standards, claiming that some people flush the toilet “10 times, 15 times” due to a lack of water pressure.

“We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms,” Trump said during a small business roundtable at the White House. “You turn the faucet on … and you don’t get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out.”

He added that “people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once. They end up using more water. So EPA is looking at that.”

TRUMP wants to deregulate water systems: "We have a situation where we're looking very strongly at sinks & showers…where you turn the faucet on [&] you don't get any water. They take a shower & water comes dripping out…We are looking very seriously at opening up the standard" pic.twitter.com/VZpD1jXiND — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 6, 2019

Trump also noted other bathroom fixtures have slowed water to a trickle.

“You can’t wash your hands practically, there’s so little water comes out of the faucet, and the end result is you leave the faucet on and it takes you much longer to wash your hands, you end up using the same amount of water,” Trump said.

Trump, known for his penchant to roll back regulations since taking office, also joked that the White House will have to change lightbulbs in some rooms because the new bulb “gives you an orange look.”

“The new bulb is many times more expensive, and, I hate to say it, it doesn’t make you look as good,” he said.

“Of course, being a vain person that’s very important to me,” Trump added. “It gives you an orange look. I don’t want an orange look. Has anyone noticed that?”

President Trump: "The lightbulb… I hate to say it, it doesn't make you look as good. Of course, being a vain person that's very important to me. It gives you an orange look… We'll have to change those bulbs out at least a couple of rooms where I am in the White House." pic.twitter.com/Sb4pptFlIp — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2019

The remarks Friday follow similar comments Trump has made regarding an Obama-era rule that imposed energy efficiency standards on lightbulbs.