With two Trump administration officials working in the healthcare sector feuding behind the scenes, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have stepped in to smooth things over.

Axios reported that Trump and Pence have intervened as Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma work to get along better. Verma, according to Axios, has issues with Azar’s leadership style.

The two also have clashed on how best to replace the Affordable Care Act as Republicans continue to push for new healthcare legislation.

Azar and Verma met this week after Pence insisted they try to patch things up. And last month during a White House meeting, Trump urged the pair to mend fences, Axios noted.

Verma works under Azar at the Department of Health and Human Services. Their disagreements, according to Politico, are centered on both healthcare policy and personnel issues.

Politico noted that the relationship between the pair got worse over the summer when Verma criticized Azar’s proposal to better regulate the price of prescription drugs during a meeting at the White House with Trump and others.