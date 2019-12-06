[embedded content]

Amid the Democrats’ impeachment drive, President Trump was in a good mood Friday, engaging in self-deprecating humor as he ticked off evidence of a robust economy and some of the deregulation policies that have helped fuel it.

Referring to his administration’s decision to overturn the removal of most incandescent bulbs from sale beginning in January, Trump told reporters the new energy-efficient bulbs don’t “make you look as good.”

“Of course, being a vain person, that’s very important to me,” he said to laughter.

“It gives you an orange look. I don’t want an orange look,” Trump deadpanned.

“Has anyone notice that? So we’ll have to change those bulbs in at least a couple of rooms where I am in the White House.”

Trump said the new bulbs will still be available, but “we’re going back to the old bulbs.”

“Many people were complaining that the new bulbs were much, much more expensive,” he said.

“And they are considered a hazardous waste. You have to bring it to a hazardous waste site. How many people do that?”

The bottom line, he said, is that you get “better lighting for a lot less money.”

He said the EPA is also reviewing inefficient standards that have restricted water usage in toilets and showers.

Trump said “a lot of the things we do are based on common sense.”

“Some said is that a conservative thing, a liberal thing, what are we doing? I said, ‘It’s a common sense thing.”

The phaseout of the incandescent bulbs was part of the Energy Independence and Security Act signed in 2007 by President George W. Bush in 2007. It required new light bulbs to use about 65% less energy to emit the same amount of light.

Consumer and lobbying groups are suing to block the Energy Department’s decision to overturn the phaseout. They argued that while incandescent bulbs can cost only $1 to buy, compared to $8 for an LED bulb, they are more expensive and inefficient over the long term because they need to be replaced more often.

Meanwhile, Trump’s administration announced Friday that 266,000 jobs were added in November, for a total of 7 million since the election. It was the 16th consecutive month of wage growth at or above 3%. And unemployment was at a 50-year low, the 21st consecutive month at or below 4%. It’s the longest streak in nearly five decades.