On November 24, actress Jennifer Agostini and swimsuit model Prendinellys Garcia were allegedly attacked by a group of about 10–15 individuals after leaving a Manhattan bar, according to a lawsuit seeking to have the surveillance footage of the fight released.

The suit claimed the attackers made racial comments toward Agostini and Garcia during the beatdown, including: “white motherf***ers,” “dirty white b****es,” and “f*** those white b****es and their money.”

Sky Room, the Manhattan bar where the fight broke out, released footage of the attack in question earlier this week, as well as a statement claiming the brawl was “instigated” by Agostini and Garcia, The New York Post reported.

“It is our opinion, Ms. Agostini had another agenda including seeking to spread as much blood on her face as possible for photos released to the media vs. seeking to care for her small injury at the lounge or from an ambulance our staff offered her,” Sky Room claimed in a statement, according to The Daily Mail.

The bar also alleged that there was no racial motive in the attack.

“We also find it outrageous and allegedly defamatory that Ms. Agostini and her party concocted a false narrative about an alleged ‘racial’ fight with our customers and also allegedly lied saying our security staff pushed, beat or hit her,” the statement said. “Neither is true. In fact, race was never a factor of any altercation, but Ms. Garcia and Ms. Agostini’s own aggressive and harmful actions both verbally and physically are to blame.”

“We wish Ms. Garcia much luck with her alleged ‘swimsuit modeling’ career and we also wish Ms. Agostini much luck with her ‘acting’ career,” Sky Room mocked the women.

“According to a perfunctory internet search, neither Garcia and Agostini, in our opinion, seem to be a professional model or professional actor. We look forward to reviewing evidence of them getting paid enough for either one of their professional careers over the course of many years to make a livable wage doing so,” the bar continued.

“Sky Room is New York City’s highest rooftop party lounge,” concluded the bar. “We welcome customers of every race and ethnicity and seek to mirror the great NYC community in which we operate. We also welcome customers from around the world.”

In November, Agostini told the Post that it was “just this stampede as we were leaving. We just got rushed and assaulted by, I can’t tell you by how many people.”

“I was pushed onto the ground and eight individual jumped on top of me and brutally assaulted me. I have five stitches in my head. My whole eye is closed. I am going to have numerous scars on my face,” she said.

“I’m a lead character on the series in March,” added Agostini, “and I have to now go see numerous plastic surgeons, and I also have to go back to the concussion center to MRI my head.”

“I have a black eye,” Garcia told the New York outlet. “I have been having a lot of headaches. My whole entire body hurts. They were punching and kicking me on my body.”

“They were screaming, ‘These white b****es!’” the model added, noting that most of the attackers were black females. “I’m Puerto Rican, my girlfriends are white, my husband’s white, everybody else is white. It was crazy.”