The nation has been pulled apart at the seams. There are divisions from all sides of the social and political spectra.

But none is more pronounced than the divide that was cynically ignited between large numbers of the black and non-black communities by false claims litigated in a Florida criminal court that my client George Zimmerman had murdered Trayvon Martin in cold blood because he is black.

Stoked by even the president of the United States, Barack Obama, along with race charlatan, shakedown artist and master extortionist Al Sharpton (who I will not call a reverend because he made that up, too) the Trayvon Martin saga lives to this day. And while most blacks are not supportive of the fraud against George Zimmerman for a crime he did not commit, there are plenty of irresponsible and hateful people on the left who want to keep the fires burning, as it suits their political narrative that white men in particular are racists.

And so it was that I filed suit for Zimmerman earlier this week in state court in Polk County, Florida, alleging that a fraud had been committed by state prosecutors, members of the Martin family and their lawyer, the race baiting friend of Sharpton, Benjamin Crump, who can’t resist the urge to continue defaming George.

We sued Crump, the author of “Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People,” for participating in the presentation and cover up of an imposter witness during Zimmerman’s criminal prosecution, which could have landed my client in prison for life. After the filing of the Zimmerman suit, I received hate-filled telephone calls and threats to my cell phone that came overwhelmingly from white leftists.

Of course, the irony is that George Zimmerman is not even a white man. He is of Hispanic descent, his mother, who is a fine and sweet person, having emigrated from Peru many years ago.

But in this age of the politics of personal destruction and race baiting, that does not matter to the left. Their goal is to destroy anyone who challenges their narrative and mission to overthrow our capitalist and free market system, destroy our faith-based heritage and install a Soviet-style Bolshevik regime to govern our beloved country. Their idea was that if George Zimmerman must go away for the rest of his life for a crime he did not commit, then so be it. He can be sacrificed in the name of this objective.

But the fundamental problem is that there truly is little justice in the country these days. Judges, by and large, particularly federal ones, have become the tools of those who got them their jobs. And the overwhelming majority do not have the courage to do what is right and allow controversial cases to remain in their courtroom. They fear that either they will be subject to retaliation and threats, and even physical harm (just experience the time it takes to get through security at the federal court in Washington, D.C.), or be ostracized from establishment society.

I am, therefore, hopeful that a judge in Polk County will have the courage to allow Zimmerman’s case to be fully litigated. Knowing the court system in my home state, I am confident that this will occur, as Florida state court judges are much less politicized than federal ones, since they do not have life tenure and are elected by We the People at the ballot box. They also, by and large, are former trial lawyers who understand that a case must be decided by a jury of one’s peers, not their own predilections.

As I told the media this week, the filing of George’s complaint, based on newly discovered evidence of witness fraud that could have wrongfully convicted him, is not only to obtain justice for my client. It’s for all those, including African Americans, who have fallen victim to a legal system rife with injustice.

Indeed, as set forth in an article in American Thinker by George himself a few days after his civil action was instituted, “We Are All George Zimmerman Now.” The title is a play on the leftist battle cry “We Are All Trayvon Martin Now,” which was meant to further the legal lynching of my client and to stoke a race war for political gain.

Please read George’s article carefully. Yesterday it was my client they tried to burn at the stake. But tomorrow, if justice is not done and an example set, it could be you and your loved ones.

As our great Founder and second American president John Adams argued in convincing the colonies to break away from the tyrannical British crown, the new republic was to become a nation of laws and not men.

George’s courage in bringing suit for a legal and peaceful redress of his grievances is meant to show the way for the rest of us citizens to preserve out hard-won liberties and freedoms.

Threats from King George III did not deter the colonies from exercising their God-given rights. And threats from the new American left will not deter me and my clients, such as George Zimmerman, from doing our part to reestablish the honest and ethical legal system that our Founders intended for our constitutional republic.

