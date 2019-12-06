The White House is saying that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrumps light 97th annual National Christmas Tree Trump to hold campaign rally in Michigan ‘Don’t mess with Mama’: Pelosi’s daughter tweets support following press conference comments MORE‘s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiBiden gets in testy exchange in Iowa: ‘You’re a damn liar’ Trump claims he asked Ukraine to do US a ‘favor,’ not him The Hill’s Morning Report – Dem dilemma on articles of impeachment MORE did not speak with anyone at its Office of Management and Budget (OMB) days after the House Intelligence Committee released phone call logs that showed Giuliani connecting with an OMB number.

“No one from OMB has talked to Giuliani,” a presidential spokesperson told RealClearPolitics.

Giuliani also told CNN in a text message that he doesn’t “remember calling OMB and not about military aid never knew anything about it.”

The released call log was included in the Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report and said that on Aug. 8, an “OMB Number” dialed Giuliani for a nearly 13-minute call.

A Democratic committee official told RealClearPolitics late Thursday that call records obtained by the panels “identified a number that appears to be ‘associated with OMB’ based on public directories.”

“As we have made clear since the report was released, we are continuing to investigate these call records as part of our ongoing work, including to assess whether that number, associated with OMB landlines, may also indicate calls received from elsewhere within the White House,” the official said.

Giuliani said in a tweet earlier this week that the fact that he had made calls to the White House “does not establish any specific topic.”

“Remember, I’m the President’s attorney,” he added.

The call logs were a piece of new information in the impeachment inquiry report, which alleges that Trump “placed his personal political interests above the national interests of the United States, sought to undermine the integrity of the U.S. presidential election process, and endangered U.S. national security.”

Trump and Giuliani's dealings with Ukraine have come under scrutiny in the impeachment probe as Democrats allege the White House pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in order to receive military aid and a possible meeting with Trump.

Both Trump and Giuliani have denied wrongdoing.