(PJ MEDIA) Listening to Democrats make their “case” for impeaching Trump is like watching a child make excuses for why they should be able to stay up late or not have to eat their vegetables. It’s an endless evolving list of explanations and excuses. We’ve seen them allege a quid pro quo, bribery, extortion… basically whatever polled well on a given week. One fairly new angle they’ve been pushing is that the mere pushback against subpoenas is tantamount to obstruction of justice—an impeachable offense.

Professor Jonathan Turley destroyed this argument during his testimony this week before the House Judiciary Committee. “He’s allowed to do that; we have three branches, not two. If you impeach a president, if you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s your abuse of power,” Turley said, referring Congress. “You are doing precisely what you’re criticizing the president for doing.”

Turley also noted, “President Obama withheld evidence from Congress in Fast and Furious, an investigation — or rather moronic program — that led to the death of a federal agent. President Obama gave a sweeping argument that he was not only not going to give evidence to this body but that a court had absolutely no role in determining whether he could withhold the evidence.”

