Social media users were shocked on Saturday morning to see videos of YouTuber Brother Nature suffering a violent assault at a pizza shop in the Miami area.

Brother Nature – whose real name is Kelvin Peña – was in Miami for a beach clean up and had stopped at the La Sandwhicherie early Saturday morning.

Footage shows the 21-year-old asking for food at the eatery, even though it appears they were closing for the night.

The man who allegedly assaulted the YouTuber – a Twitter user by the name of @Phatdabb-gmn – insinuated the Brother Nature needed to ‘learn how to speak’ to people.

Scroll down for video

Brother Nature was brutally attacked at the La Sandwhicherie on early Saturday morning

Brother Nature gained fame in 2016 after sharing a video featuring the unlikely friendship he made with a deer named Canela. He now posts videos and photos of him with various exotic animals

In since deleted Twitter videos, the user can be seen violently punching and thrashing the YouTuber before kicking him in the head.

The attacker can be heard repeatedly calling Brother Nature a ‘n***a’ as he stomps on his head.

Brother Nature does not hit back, instead cowering as he is pummeled by his assailant.

The animal rights activist was in Miami doing a beach clean up and had stopped at the La Sandwhicherie on early Saturday morning

Now deleted footage shows the 21-year-old asking for food at the eatery, even though it appears they were closing for the night

In now deleted Twitter videos, the user can be seen violently punching and thrashing the YouTuber before kicking him in the head

People can be heard screaming for the man to let Brother Nature go but no one actually steps in to stop the commotion. Others can be heard shouting: ‘Worldstar!’

Another clip then shows Brother Nature back inside the pie shop getting beaten by @Phatdabb-gmn again. This time, Brother Nature’s assailant kicks him in the head before grabbing a drink and throwing it in his face.

The clip ends with Brother Nature getting up and trying to leave the shop.

@Phatdabb-gmn boasted about the attack before deleting his tweets.

Brother Nature’s assailant kicks the man in the head before grabbing a drink and throwing it in his face

‘I just beat the dog s**t outta Brother Nature in la Sandwhicherie,’ the man tweets. The tweet has since been deleted

‘I just beat the dog s**t outta Brother Nature in la Sandwhicherie,’ the man tweets. The tweet has since been deleted.

His Instagram suggests that he deals drugs.

Many people on social media were outraged by the videos and shared them with the Miami PD and other local law enforcement. Others demanded that he sue the assailant and blasted him for posting the clips on social media.

The Miami PD could not be reached for a comment.

Brother Nature took to his own Twitter on Saturday morning and shared that he was aware of the videos existing on social media.

@Phatdabb repeatedly calls Brother Nature a ‘n***a’ in the video

His social media pages indicate that he is a drug dealer and he often posts photos of cough syrup and stacks of money

Brother Nature took to his own Twitter on Saturday morning and shared that he was aware of the videos existing on social media

‘I know there’s a video out of me getting jumped, everyone in the pizza shop literally just watched, with their phones out, and did nothing,’ he said. ‘Oh well.

He took to Instagram to share a video where he can be seen applying an ice pack to his swollen lip.

One of the people who shared the video and appeared to praise Brother Nature’s attacker, shared video of them all enjoying a night out with the activist and musical act Fat Nick.

‘We got in the vip with us at booby we lit,’ the user, @Money_Moe305, said in the clip.

It is believed that he was one of the people filming the assault.

‘This n***a dabs beat up brother nature,’ he said at the time.

He took to Instagram to share a video where he can be seen applying an ice pack to his swollen lip

Brother Nature gained fame in 2016 after sharing a video featuring the unlikely friendship he made with a deer named Canela.

He has since become an animal rights activist and is often seen posing in photos with exotic animals from across the world.

He has more than 2.4million followers on Twitter and another 2.7million followers on Instagram.

The New York native found out that he had Malaria Falciparum last month and posted the news to his Instagram page. The disease is the strongest form of malaria and is contracted through contact with mosquitos.