No one has ever mistaken Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a rocket scientist.

AOC, the New York Democratic Socialist who spends most of her time appearing on late-night talk shows and liberal news outlets, pushed hard to prevent Amazon from putting its second headquarters in her own district in New York City, which would have created 25,000 jobs. When Amazon pulled out, she was positively giddy.

On Friday, Amazon agreed to lease a 335,000-square-foot office space in Manhattan opening in 2021. That move is expected to bring some 1,500 jobs to the area.

So AOC took to Twitter to spike the football.

“Won’t you look at that: Amazon is coming to NYC anyway – *without* requiring the public to finance shady deals, helipad handouts for Jeff Bezos, & corporate giveaways,” she wrote.

Won’t you look at that: Amazon is coming to NYC anyway – *without* requiring the public to finance shady deals, helipad handouts for Jeff Bezos, & corporate giveaways. Maybe the Trump admin should focus more on cutting public assistance to billionaires instead of poor families. https://t.co/BbqhXbB9MM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 6, 2019

Then she posted another picture with the caption: “Me waiting on the haters to apologize after we were proven right on Amazon and saved the public billions.”

Me waiting on the haters to apologize after we were proven right on Amazon and saved the public billions https://t.co/AC64pG0nZI pic.twitter.com/xzCepkX4AV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 6, 2019

But critics were ready and quickly shredded her, with one saying: “I’m thanking her! Amazon is going up in my town instead. We need the jobs!”

“Another day, another viral misleading tweet from AOC. Amazon is leasing office space in Manhattan for 1,500 employees, which is 6% of the 25,000 jobs its HQ2 in Queens (her district) was supposed to add,” wrote another.

Another day, another viral misleading tweet from AOC. Amazon is leasing office space in Manhattan for 1,500 employees, which is 6% of the 25,000 jobs its HQ2 in Queens (her district) was supposed to add. https://t.co/aQM6Uv77Qx — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 6, 2019

“The Amazon HQ deal you destroyed in Queens would’ve employed 25,000+ people. The new space will employ 1,500. 25,000+ good jobs and increased economic activity at a growing headquarters is far > than 1,500 jobs at a non-HQ. You have an embarrassing lack of business knowledge,” wrote yet another.

The Amazon HQ deal you destroyed in Queens would’ve employed 25,000+ people. The new space will employ 1,500. 25,000+ good jobs and increased economic activity at a growing headquarters is far > than 1,500 jobs at a non-HQ. You have an embarrassing lack of business knowledge. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 7, 2019

It’s incredible how dumb your followers are and how they’re praising you for this,” wrote Caleb Hull. “Amazon was initially offering 25,000 jobs in YOUR DISTRICT to now only offering 1,500 jobs OUTSIDE your district. Meaning you caused 94% job loss in NYC.”

It’s incredible how dumb your followers are and how they’re praising you for this. Amazon was initially offering 25,000 jobs in YOUR DISTRICT to now only offering 1,500 jobs OUTSIDE your district. Meaning you caused 94% job loss in NYC. — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 7, 2019

Said yet another: “Amazon is now going to create just 6% of the jobs they would’ve before AOC killed their deal with NYC (1,500 vs 25,000), but by all means take a victory lap for the 23,500 jobs that are never coming to NYC thanks to AOC.”

So, yeah, not exactly a rocket scientist.

The post AOC Mocked For Really Stupid Post On Twitter About Amazon appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.