(FOX NEWS) This work of art seems to have a lot of a peel.

An odd piece of artwork that consists of a banana duct-taped to a wall has sold for $120,000 at a Miami art fair.

The piece, titled “The Comedian,” was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who is behind an 18-carat gold toilet offered to President Trump earlier this year.

Two of the three editions of the banana artwork sold for $120,000 at the Art Basel Miami festival and a third is expected to fetch $150,000, Miami’s WFOR-TV reported.

