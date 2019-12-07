Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

Numerous reports about the mass shooting Friday morning at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida that left three killed and several wounded have identified the gunman, also reported dead, as Saudi Arabian military pilot trainee — Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani. (NBC News) The reports say federal investigators are looking at terrorism as a motive.

AP excerpt: “A U.S. official says the Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related…”

From earlier reports —

Storyful found that a Twitter account using the same name as a Saudi airman suspected of opening fire at a naval base in Pensacola this morning was suspended this afternoon.

The shooter reportedly left this message before Twitter took down his account this afternoon.



https://twitter.com/ciaranoconnor/status/1203089972267560960

More from Rita Katz at SITE institute.

BREAKING: Tweet by #Pensacola attacker Alshamrani suggests terrorist motive. Does not claim allegiance to any group, but echos Bin Laden: “The security is a shared destiny…You will not be safe until we live it as reality in [Palestine], and American troops get out of our land.” pic.twitter.com/KALH4PXYKy — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) December 7, 2019

And the terrorist quoted Osama bin Laden in his Twitter screed.

According to Laura Ingraham three Saudi nationals were filming the terrorist attack at the Pensacola base.

And now this…

The Saudi shooter Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani hosted a dinner party to watch mass shooting videos the night before the attack.

Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani

The post BREAKING: Saudi Mass Shooter Hosted Dinner Party to Watch Mass Shooting Videos Night Before Attack (Video) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.