On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden had “one of the best weeks of the campaign” and Biden’s confrontation with a voter in Iowa “showed vigor, showed toughness,” and gave Biden control of the news cycle.

Brooks stated, “I do think Joe Biden had a — one of the best weeks of the campaign. He had an ad mocking…President Trump…and then he went after that voter. Which I think showed vigor, showed toughness, showed he’s doing well, and I think also allowed him to control the news cycle, which he hasn’t done for a long time.”

