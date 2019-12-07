(NEW YORK POST) An embattled Pete Buttigieg, facing pressure from his Democratic presidential rivals, released a list of assignments he worked on while at the McKinsey and Company consulting firm late Friday — without naming any of his clients’ names.

Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Ind., has surged in Iowa polls in recent weeks — drawing fire from Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders for keeping mum on his work for the prominent company.

“I think the voters want to know about possible conflicts of interest,” Warren said Thursday, after press reports pointed to McKinsey’s recent contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other clients that Democrats revile.

