Amid the mainstream media’s focus on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, CNN plummeted to a multi-year record low ratings slump over Thanksgiving week.

CNN fell to a five-year record low in the key 25-54 demographic and a three-year low in overall primetime viewers last week, according to Nielsen Media Research data. The network was ranked 18th overall in primetime viewers, averaging just 620,000 each night.

Networks like AMC, Freeform, HGTV, the Food Network, and Hallmark decimated CNN in the ratings, Nielsen data showed.

Meanwhile, Fox News averaged more than 2 million primetime viewers last week while MSNBC averaged just over 1.3 million primetime viewers, slotting them 3rd and 4th in overall primetime networks behind ESPN and Hallmark.

Fox News, however, led all networks in daytime viewers.