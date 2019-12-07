Killed by a motor vehicle while walking his dog, billionaire Dmitry Obretetskiy, 49, is the latest prominent Russian to die in the United Kingdom, CNN reported.

Obretetskiy was struck in Oxshott, a village near London on Nov. 25 and died Nov. 30, according to Surrey Police.

A friend of 15 years considers it a suspicious death,

“You know, the people in London drive very carefully. I do not rule out a fact that he was deliberately knocked over (by the car),” Pavel Borovkov told Russian website Life.

Obretetskiy’s family called him a “quiet and private man,” according to the report.

“We have lost a most amazing person who filled our lives,” the statement read. “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances of the incident, as this may impact the ongoing investigation, and it causes us additional anxiety and pain at this most difficult time.”

Obretetskiy, who was the owner of distribution company of Mars, Mars, Nestle, Procter & Gamble in Russia, according to CNN, left Russia for London years ago.