Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said on Saturday during an interview on MSNBC that President Donald Trump needed to be impeached “to deal with slavery.”

Green, who has previously stated that Trump must be impeachment or else “he will get reelected,” said this week that there is “no limit” to the number of times that Democrats can try to impeach the president.

“So, I know that you introduced one of those first impeachment resolutions against Trump, and let’s look at how that went down,” the MSNBC host said. “It actually lost 364-58. How do you think this process ends if more evidence is revealed, and are you concerned at all that Americans are having a waning interest as this process drags on?”

“Well, it was yesterday in fact that we celebrated in a sense that we had something that was brought to the floor, maybe I shouldn’t say celebrated. Let me just say that we brought to the floor the articles for vote and we received some 50-plus votes and then the second time some 60 plus and a third time 95 votes,” Green responded. “So, I believe that the American people understand that this is something that we must do at this point. I don’t speak for all of the American people, but a majority seem to think so, and I think that we’re moving forward in a very cautious and prudent way, which is what is expected, but I also think that if we don’t include some of the things that are important to people of color then I think that our business won’t be finished with.”

“I do believe, ma’am, that we have to deal with the original sin,” Green continued. “We have to deal with slavery. Slavery was the thing that put all of what President Trump has done lately into motion. It’s insidious … racism, the president has played on racism and he’s used that as a weapon to galvanize a base of support to mobilize people.”

“We cannot overlook what happened when he came down the escalator and just demeaned people of color when he talked about the s-hole countries,” Green continued. “He has found a way to use ugly words to his benefit and to the detriment of the people who are the object of his words. Emily Dickinson said a word is dead when it is said, some say, I say, it just begins to live that day. His words take on life and meaning, and they hurt, and I know the people who are being hurt, and I came to Congress to represent them, and I cannot let it go. So, I appreciate whatever we will do, but until we deal with the issue of invidious discrimination as a relates to [the] LGBTQ community, the anti-Semitism, the racism, the Islamophobia, the transphobia, and also the misogyny that he has exemplified, I don’t think our work is done.”

WATCH:

Democrat Rep. Al Green says the impeachment of @realDonaldTrump is needed “to deal with slavery.” MSNBC’s Alex Witt “mmhhhmms” throughout the clip in agreement.pic.twitter.com/KbbQ5RPbbn — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 7, 2019

Green sees most things through a racial lens and has gone after his own party in recent days for only having white people included among Democrats’ impeachment experts.

“I rise because I love my country, but I also rise today with heartfelt regrets. It hurts my heart, Mr. Speaker, to see the Judiciary Committee hearing experts on the topic of impeachment — one of the seminal issues of this Congress — hearing experts … and not one person of color among the experts,” Green said. “What subliminal message are we sending to the world when we have experts but not one person of color? Are we saying that there are no people of color who are experts on this topic of impeachment?”

“I refuse to be ignored and taken for granted. I came here to represent the people who are ignored and taken for granted. Not one person of color among the constitutional scholars,” Green continued. “It seems that there’s a desire among some to have the output of people of color without input from the people of color.”