Democrat Pennsylvania State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell has announced she will be resigning after being hit with eight charges related to stealing over $500,000 from a nonprofit that she founded.

Among the charges that Johnson-Harrell is facing are theft, perjury and record tampering.

The Hill reports that “prosecutors said that Johnson-Harrell had been shaving money away from her nonprofit — Motivations Education & Consultation Associates — for years to fund a variety of personal expenses, including fur coats, vacations and her campaign.”

“I’ve said time and time again as Attorney General that no one is above the law, no matter their position of power. And today is no different,” Democrat Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement about the charges.

Johnson-Harrell sent a letter to Republican State House Speaker Mike Turzai that says she will resign by December 13.

“I am saddened and dismayed by the nature of the allegations brought against me today,” Johnson-Harrell said in a statement. “I vigorously dispute many of these allegations, which generally pertain to before I took office and I intend to accept responsibility for any actions that were inappropriate.”

Included in the charges was a breakdown of some of her spending, which included $15,000 in stolen funds used for clothes and $16,000 on vacations.

