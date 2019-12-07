On Tuesday House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said phone records he collected in the impeachment investigation raised questions about whether his Republican counterpart on the committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, might have been “complicit” in a White House plot to pressure Ukraine.

Schiff collected phone records on Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, his Republican counterpart Rep. Devin Nunes, and reporter John Solomon and posted the records in his report.

Laura Ingraham says the deep state NSA and AT&T helped Schiff in the unprecedented surveilance of Giuliani, Nunes and John Solomon.

On Saturday morning Devin Nunes told FOX and Friends that his phone records do not match what Schiff and the Democrats put in their report.

Devin Nunes: So finally yesterday I had a chance to go through all my phone records and I can tell you my phone records do not match what Schiff and the Democrats put in that report… I can tell you it doesn’t match. I have one call with Rudy Giuliani in April, one in May. The rest of the calls are either when somebody didn’t connect or it was voicemail. So, one in April, one in May. I have a call from someone who I assume is Parnes’s wife, it’s registered to a lady… I can tell you there’s no way about me being in Vienna.

Via FOX and Friends:

The post Devin Nunes: My Phone Records Don’t Match Records in Schiff’s Impeachment Report (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.