“My family is very important to me and that’s why many years ago I sometimes identified as Native American,” Warren said.

She continued, “Boston Globe did an investigation about this about a year and a half ago — it never had anything to do with any job I ever got or any benefit.”

Warren gets a question in NH town hall from a voter asking what she shud tell relatives about the past claims of Native American ancestry. “I shouldn’t have done it. I am not a person of color, I am not a citizen of a tribe. And I have apologized for confusion I have caused” pic.twitter.com/ASUWovTK5c — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) December 6, 2019

In 2018 Senator Warren released a DNA study where she claimed to be 1/512th Native American.

The Boston Globe later issued a correction to their initial report — The DNA test revealed that Elizabeth Warren is not 1/512 Native American, she’s 1/1,024 — in other words, she’s a white lady.

Elizabeth Warren made up elaborate stories over the years to bolster her claims that she is Native American.

The Massachusetts Senator even claimed her parents had to elope because her father’s parents were racist and didn’t approve of their son’s Cherokee girlfriend — she shamelessly claimed her Pawpaw’s high cheekbones were proof she is of Native American descent.

In 1996 the Harvard Crimson identified Elizabeth Warren as a woman of color and Native American.

In 1998 Harvard bragged Elizabeth Warren, “who is Native American”, was their only minority tenured woman on staff.

The Washington Post obtained Elizabeth Warren’s registration card for the State Bar of Texas, revealing Warren identified as an “American Indian.”

It was a lie and she continues to lie about how much she benefited from being a fake Indian virtually her entire adult life, including landing a cushy job making $400K+ a year for teaching one class a week at Harvard.

