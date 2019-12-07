(FOX NEWS) Fans couldn’t get enough of a local hardware store’s holiday commercial and are dubbing the adorable spot the “best Christmas ad of the year.”

Spending less than $150 to create the viral ad, Hafod Hardware — a family-owned business in Rhayader, Wales –premiered the ad on Monday and was immediately inundated with praise for its quality and creativity, given its budget.

The ad shows two-year-old Arthur managing the hardware shop owned by his father, Tom Jones; it follows the boy as he goes about the day-to-day duties operating the family business as the shop’s “owner.”

Read the full story ›