At an event sponsored by Penn Democrats this week radical Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner blasted Joe Biden as “The Dumbest Guy” and then added that he is an example of the party’s failed strategy.

Krasner believes the hard left lunacy of the Socialists is the way to win over voters.

Not as long as Trump is around.

The Philly Voice reported:

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner took aim at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden earlier this week during an event at the University of Pennsylvania. The progressive DA, speaking at an event hosted by Penn Democrats, talked about the 2020 election and suggested Biden was an example of the party’s failed moderate strategy, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian. “This, in my mind, is the recipe for how Democrats have lost and lost and lost and lost,” Krasner reportedly said, urging the party to take a harder turn left to attract new voters. Krasner specifically questioned the intelligence of Biden, who has close ties to the Ivy League school and established the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., a few years ago. “The stuff that comes out of (Biden’s) mouth is so dumb,” Krasner reportedly said. “And yet, what does the Democratic Party do? ‘Oh, he’s electable!’ We got the dumbest guy!”

