The FBI on Saturday night officially identified the suspect in a Friday shooting at a naval air base in Florida as a Saudi Royal Air Force second lieutenant.

The FBI’s Jacksonville branch told The Hill in an email that the shooter was Mohammed Alshamrani, 21.

The organization described him as a “2nd LT in the Royal Saudi Air Force who was a student naval flight officer of Naval Aviation Schools Command.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The FBI is not currently aware of any additional threats to Pensacola.

Three people and the shooter were killed and several additional people were injured in a shooting Friday at the air base.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRonald Dion DeSantisOvernight Defense: Suspect in Pensacola shooting identified as Saudi aviation student | Trump speaks with Saudi king after shooting | Esper denies considering 14K deployment to Mideast Suspect in deadly Pensacola air station shooting a Saudi national Three dead, several injured in Pensacola naval station shooting MORE (R) has previously said that the person was part of the Saudi Air Force.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he will ‘temporarily hold off’ on declaring Mexican drug cartels as terror organization House Judiciary Committee formally receives impeachment report Artist behind gold toilet offered to Trump sells banana duct-taped to a wall for 0,000 MORE told reporters Saturday that he spoke with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and that “they are devastated in Saudi Arabia” over the incident.

He said that the king will be “involved in taking care of families and loved ones.”

The Associated Press reported Friday that officials were investigating whether the incident was terrorism-related, but Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperOvernight Defense: Suspect in Pensacola shooting identified as Saudi aviation student | Trump speaks with Saudi king after shooting | Esper denies considering 14K deployment to Mideast Pentagon: Reports of 14K troop increase in Mideast ‘flat out wrong’ The Hill’s Morning Report — Pelosi makes it official: Trump will be impeached MORE said Saturday that he is not characterizing the attack as terrorism “at this time.”

Officials have previously said that the gunman was at the base for aviation training. Following that news, Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) has called for a review of military programs to train foreign nationals.