President Trump spoke Saturday night at the Israeli American Council National Summit 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. Trump was well received by those in attendance with chants of “four more years” as he was introduced.

At the close of a long speech that covered many subjects related to the close relationship between the United States and Israel, Trump invited back on stage the Shalva Band to perform Irving Berlin’s God Bless America.

Trump gave a background introduction to the song and then brought the band, comprised of differently abled performers, on stage. After the song, the band members gathered around Trump for a group hug.

To say more would give away the moment. Please watch and enjoy. And have a Kleenex handy.

