Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg was “ignored” by world leaders at the United Nations COP25 climate change summit in Madrid on Friday.

Speaking with reporters, Thunberg said her calls for action on the climate have been ignored and admitted her protests have achieved “nothing.”

“We have been striking now for over a year, and still basically nothing has happened,” Thunberg said, according to Sky News.

“The climate crisis is still being ignored by those in power,” she added.

More from the Guardian:

Thousands of young people were expected to gather at the UN climate conference and in the streets of the Spanish capital on Friday to protest against the lack of progress in tackling the climate emergency, as officials from more than 190 countries wrangled over the niceties of wording in documents related to the Paris accord. In the four years since the landmark agreement was signed, greenhouse gas emissions have risen by 4% and the talks this year are not expected to produce new commitments on carbon from the world’s biggest emitters.

Thunberg, as she typically does, also reverted to climate change alarmism on Friday, claiming the actions of humanity will result in an unsustainable future if environmental actions continue to go unchecked.

“We can’t go on like this; it is not sustainable that children skip school and we don’t want to continue — we would love some action from the people in power. People are suffering and dying today. We can’t wait any longer,” she said, the Guardian reported.

Thunberg arrived in Europe this week after embarking on a three-week transatlantic journey, which made headlines because the trip did not save carbon emissions as expected. Thunberg travels via boat, train, and car because she refuses to fly.