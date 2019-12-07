Earlier this week during a little break at the NATO meetings in London Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen mocking US President Donald Trump with other world leaders — while President Trump is out of the room.

Trudeau, who acts like a shy school girl in Trump’s presence, mocked Trump to French President Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Boris Johnson from the UK over drinks.

Trudeau mocks Trump while he’s out of the room like an annoying toddler in kindergarten. He behaves very differently when Trump is there, acting as if he is shy over an unrequited crush.pic.twitter.com/ixGdYMg70G — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 4, 2019

On Friday President Trump got the last laugh.

The job numbers were released today through the end of November show an increase of another 266,000 jobs! And the unemployment rate remains at historic lows of 3.5%!

But things were not so great in Canada.

Canada, a country about the tenth of the size of the United States, lost 71,200 jobs last month.

President Trump mocked Trudeau on his Facebook page.

Via Vlads Tepes:

