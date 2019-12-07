House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is basking in a new wave of adulation from her fans in the fake news media. The adulation is occasioned by the rant James Rosen elicited from her at the conclusion of her big impeachment press conference this past Thursday. Asked whether she hates President Trump, Pelosi played (or overplayed) her Catholic card in a big way. She doesn’t hate anybody, she proclaimed. She prays for Trump, so she said.

But does she love Trump? Does she forgive him? That’s what I want to know.

The whole thing looks to me like the kind of skit of which SNL might have been capable back in the day. It is insanely wacky. “Don’t mess with” her, indeed. Or what? She might pray for you too.