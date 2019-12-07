During a protest in London on Thursday, actress Emma Thompson cited the possibility of eating pets due to the impacts of climate change.

While participating in an Extinction Rebellion protest outside the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation, Thompson read what was supposed to be a forecast of the future, according to the London Evening Standard.

“For those of you expecting a habitable future, we’ve got some pretty gloomy projections for you,” she said. “Climate crisis trends show an increased chance of warmer, wetter winters and hotter, dryer summers, along with an increase in the frequency and intensity of extremes.”

Thompson then offered tips for survival.

“Better wrap up warm, stockpile food and remember that there’s a surprising amount of protein in the average household pet,” she said.

That line ruffled some fur on Twitter.

So Emma reckons we will end up eating our pets? She’s way beyond deranged at this stage. https://t.co/lriI1KQbkx — David Vance (@DVATW) December 6, 2019

“The green movement has become really irritating. It is basically a bunch of posh killjoys lecturing the rest of us about our eco-sinful behaviour. People are sick and tired of being told off by wealthy, hypocritical greens like Emma Thompson.” Brendan O’Neill on @talkRADIO: pic.twitter.com/t99UxTJTd7 — spiked (@spikedonline) December 6, 2019

“Looking ahead, we are on course to sail past our 1.5-degree centigrade target, putting us on track for long-lasting and irreversible change,” Thompson also said Thursday.

“General consensus does suggest that there’s an imminent crisis forecast, but not for politicians who seem to think that this moist and fertile rain is ideal for a growing economy,” she said.

“As we move across the country, with severe flood warnings showing almost everywhere, and a thick fog covering Westminster, it’s an uneasy picture,” she said, with a jab at British politicians.

“Expect crop failures, water contamination, damaged houses and ruined lives, and we’ll see these persistent weather fronts continue to wreck havoc across the nation, albeit with one or two days of dry and settled weather,” she added.

“Taking a closer look at London, we see that 23 underground stations are at significant risk of flooding, with 57 at high risk,” she said.

“These climate trends could bring chaos to the inner city, but with underground drivers being retrained as gondoliers there are promising signs that the economy will stay afloat. Thank you Boris,” Thompson added, referring to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Thompson said climate change would cause massive coastal erosion.

“Looking at the edges, we can see an estimated 3,000 kilometers of our coastline receding, although that’s great news for the Tory heartlands, which will soon be expecting sea views encroaching across the hills,” she said.

She closed with a final jab at politicians.

“All the signs are telling us to act now, but as our chief adviser King Canute once said, never let a rising tide get in the way of a good election,” she said.

