Looks like Rep. Adam Schiff has some explaining to do. The phone records he released in his bogus impeachment report may have been obtained illegally. Who would have guessed that?

Career Leo Rosco Harris shared a Twitter thread on the Schiff sham impeachment report and he identified what may likely be illegally obtained phone records in the report. Below are some of the tweets –

Those who are asking what is an NSL. An NSL is a national security letter (NSL) and is an administrative subpoena issued by the United States government to gather information for national security purposes. NSLs do not require prior approval from a judge. — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) December 4, 2019

There’s no breach of national security so why were the records obtained and shared with Schiff –

Here’s the rub, the problem. Lev Parnas is only charged with a campaign funding violation. Not any breach of National Security by any stretch by anyone’s imagination. SO someone in the SDNY has some explaining to do. Schiff cannot request an NSL. — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) December 4, 2019

Schiff won’t say where he got the phone records –

This is absolute bullshit and @realDonaldTrump should have Barr look into WTF is going on in the SDNY. @MattWhitaker46 knows damn well what is going on here, the NSL powers are being abused again. — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) December 4, 2019

FBI Director Chris Wray may have helped –

The non disclosure provision must be authorized by the Director of the FBI, and only after he certifies “that otherwise there may result a danger to the national security of the United States. That means that this had to be approved by Chris Wray. That’s a real problem. — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) December 4, 2019

What the hell is going on with the phone records lying Schiff shared in his sham report? This does not pass the smell test.

