Looks like Rep. Adam Schiff has some explaining to do.  The phone records he released in his bogus impeachment report may have been obtained illegally.  Who would have guessed that?

Career Leo Rosco Harris shared a Twitter thread on the Schiff sham impeachment report and he identified what may likely be illegally obtained phone records in the report.  Below are some of the tweets –

There’s no breach of national security so why were the records obtained and shared with Schiff –

Schiff won’t say where he got the phone records –

FBI Director Chris Wray may have helped –

What the hell is going on with the phone records lying Schiff shared in his sham report?  This does not pass the smell test.

