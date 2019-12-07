If this was a black liberal being assaulted it would headlines in the mainstream fake news media.

But it’s just another conservative being assaulted so the liberal media will ignore it.

A deranged leftist at Sacramento State named Keaton Hill assaulted and threatened to kill a black conservative on campus.

It was all caught on video.

Keaton Hill is seen attacking Floyd Johnson II at least three separate times in the video.

This was insane.

This deranged leftist and LGBT activist named Keaton Hill assaulted and threatened to kill @FJtheDeuce, a black conservative at Sacramento State. This is reportedly the 2nd time Keaton has violently attacked college Republicans at @sacstate. pic.twitter.com/7MtvF5IqCe — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) December 6, 2019

Reporter Kaitlin Bennett has more on the violent assault.

This all stemmed from a Facebook thread yesterday where Keaton wished death on a child with cancer because their family member was pro-life. pic.twitter.com/0R8J8otC9b — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) December 6, 2019

The post INSANE! LGBT Activist Keaton Hill Caught on Film Assaulting and Threatening to Kill Black Conservative at Sacramento State (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.