The House Judiciary Committee on Saturday released a report explaining the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he will ‘temporarily hold off’ on declaring Mexican drug cartels as terror organization House Judiciary Committee formally receives impeachment report Artist behind gold toilet offered to Trump sells banana duct-taped to a wall for 0,000 MORE.

The report comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse Judiciary Committee formally receives impeachment report Overnight Energy: Pelosi vows bold action to counter ‘existential’ climate threat | Trump jokes new light bulbs don’t make him look as good | ‘Forever chemicals’ measure pulled from defense bill Overnight Health Care — Presented by Johnson & Johnson – House progressives may try to block vote on Pelosi drug bill | McConnell, Grassley at odds over Trump-backed drug pricing bill | Lawmakers close to deal on surprise medical bills MORE (D-Calif.) announced earlier in the week that the House would be moving forward with drafting formal articles of impeachment. The articles could be released and voted on as soon as this coming week.

The report, titled “Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment,” was written by the committee’s majority staff and describes impeachment as “the Constitution’s final answer to a President who mistakes himself for a monarch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, it details the “history, purpose and meaning of the Constitution’s Impeachment Clause” and “addresses legal questions about the impeachment process and rebuts false claims about impeachment.”

Specifically, the report clarifies impeachment processes that had been scrutinized by GOP House lawmakers throughout the public committee hearings and addresses six issues of potential relevance:

“The law that governs House procedures for impeachment.”

“The law that governs the evaluation of evidence, including where the President orders defiance of House subpoenas.”

“Whether the President can be impeached for abuse of his executive powers.”

“Whether the President’s claims regarding his motives must be accepted at face value.”

“Whether the President is immune from impeachment if he attempts an impeachable offense but is caught before he completes it.”

“Whether it is preferable to await the next election when a President has sought to corrupt that very same election.”

“The Framers’ worst nightmare is what we are facing in this very moment,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerREAD: White House letter refusing to participate in impeachment hearings White House tells Democrats it won’t cooperate in impeachment hearings Democrat says he expects to oppose articles of impeachment against Trump MORE (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. “President Trump abused his power, betrayed our national security, and corrupted our elections, all for personal gain.

“The Constitution details only one remedy for this misconduct: impeachment,” he continued. “The safety and security of our nation, our democracy, and future generations hang in the balance if we do not address this misconduct. In America, no one is above the law, not even the President.”

Judiciary Impeachment Process by M Mali on Scribd

Updated: 12:45 p.m.