LGBT activists sent funeral directors to the home of a British pastor who posted on Twitter that LGBTQ “Pride” events are harmful to children, with instructions to contact his wife and “arrange his funeral.”

The threats also included the pastor being nearly knocked off his bike by an angry local resident in her car.

Estate agents also contacted him, having been told he was moving from the area “in a hurry,” according to the non-profit Christian Concern.

And “false rumors were also spread that he was a child molester and there were calls from local councilors for Keith [Waters] to be investigated by police for a ‘hate incident,'” the organization said.

The attacks cost the pastor his job at a local school, and now he’s suing for damages.

Christian Concern said the pastor simply was warning of the “harmful” effects of LGBTQ activity.

Waters, according to Christian Concern, “had copied the tweet from a U.S. Catholic Bishop. He said his intention was to address Christians about gay pride events across the U.K. as they often involve nudity, people in sadomasochistic outfits and displays of an overly sexual nature.”

The pastor wrote on Twitter: “A reminder that Christians should not support or attend LGBTQ ‘Pride Month’ events held in June. They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children.”

Christian Concern said the case “raises the question of how far the LGBT community are prepared to go to silence mainstream Christian beliefs.”

It was last June when he posted the statement.

“Keith had copied the tweet from a U.S. Catholic Bishop. He said his intention was to address Christians about gay pride events across the U.K., as they often involve nudity, people in sadomasochistic outfits and displays of an overtly sexual nature,” the report said.

“Within minutes of posting the tweet, Keith received a response from a local journalist and LGBT activist accusing him of attacking the local LGBT community in Ely ahead of Pride events that month.

“The following morning, as Keith was preparing for a Sunday service at his church, a Cambridge based journalist arrived, harassing him and pressuring him to apologize for the tweet, which Keith refused to do. By Monday, just two days later, he was on the front page of the Cambridge Evening News, and online abuse continued to grow,” the report said.

Then came the visits from funeral directors, estate agents and more.

Eventually, “his caretaker role at the local primary school now came under threat as he was told he was being investigated for ‘bringing the school into disrepute’,” the report said.

One letter sent to his employer claimed Waters called for “violence against people.”

And even though a recent evaluation of him from the school described him as an “asset,” officials there soon succumbed to the campaign, warning him that he was breaking the school’s code of conduct.

“Now, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Keith is suing for constructive dismissal, indirect discrimination and breach of public sector equality duty. He also believes that the school has interfered with his rights to freedom of religion, expression and thought,” Christian Concern said.

“Anyone who believes in freedom of religion and expression should be very concerned about my story. This was an attack, not just against my Christian beliefs, but against anyone who dares to question these matters in public. The biggest concern should be that a story like mine is becoming normal,” he said in a statement released by his representatives.

“I maintain that my tweet did not discriminate against anyone. It was directed to Christians and it did not criticize individuals or the LGBT community, only Pride events. Other people have been mortified at how I have been treated but are too fearful to speak out.”

He explained, “Children should never be exposed to nudity or sexual acts, whether that’s at Gay Pride or anywhere else. I am determined to fight for the freedom to say that, and believe that no one should lose or be forced out of their job for holding and expressing legitimate views.”

Andrea Williams of the Christian Legal Centre said: “Our schools and churches need more community-minded people like Pastor Keith Waters, not less. For sending one tweet, that raised genuine concern for children, Keith has been threatened, harassed and hounded out of his employment.

“This is not a local issue distinct to Ely, but a growing intolerant and threatening trend towards, not just Christians, but anyone across the country who dares to oppose Pride.”