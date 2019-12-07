An LGBTQ advocate slammed Hillary Clinton on Friday after the former Democratic presidential candidate denied rumors on the Howard Stern Show that she has had sexual relations with women.

Clinton’s comments came as she was telling Stern about her love life before meeting former president Bill Clinton. The former secretary of state said one man in particular was so handsome that he looks like “a Greek god.” She then added, “Contrary to what you may hear, I actually like men.”

Stern to Clinton: You’ve never had a lesbian affair?

The radio host mentioned he was familiar with rumors that Mrs. Clinton had previously been intimately involved with women. “Raise your right hand, you’ve never had a lesbian affair,” he challenged her.

“Never, never, never! Never even been tempted, thank you very much,” Clinton told Stern.

Clinton also said that she had an active romantic life prior to meeting her future husband. “I dated a lot of different people and I liked a lot of them,” she said. “I was pretty popular… boys were not my problem.”

LGBTQ reporter rips Clinton

While many laughed at Clinton’s dismissal of rumors about her personal life on Stern’s show, reporter Trish Bendix said she was “disappointed” with her denials.

Bendix, who is the former editor of AfterEllen.com and and a member of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, did not take too kindly to Clinton’s response, as Fox News pointed out.

“It’s so frustrating when public figures like Hillary feel the need to dispel lesbian rumors in a way that equates lesbianism or queerness with salaciousness, and that’s ultimately what I dislike about the way she phrased it,” Bendix said to NBC News while specifically objecting to Clinton’s use of the word “tempted” in her response to Stern.

“I think there’s a way to refute untrue ideas about one’s own identity without saying something damaging to others,” she added.

Fox also noted that Media Research Center writer Gabriel Hays pointed out the irony of Clinton now being insufficiently “woke” for the modern American left she helped build.

“Tsk tsk, Hillary. The former presidential candidate is taking heat for her response to old rumors about her being a lesbian,” Hays said. “And while we’re not bashing her for her sexuality, it’s a hilarious predicament for the woman who fancies herself a de facto leader of the left.”